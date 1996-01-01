31. Alternating Current
Resistors in AC Circuits
1PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a speaker protection circuit, an RC high-pass filter is used to protect the speakers. If the crossover frequency of this filter is 2.5 kHz and the resistor has a value of 250 Ω, determine the capacitance of the capacitor.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.25 μF
B
10 μF
C
35 μF
D
16 mF