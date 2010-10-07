Consider a circular surface that has a radius of 5.0 cm. This surface is positioned on the plane defined by the x and y-axes. The unit vector corresponding to the area of the circular surface points towards the positive direction of the z-axis. Assuming that an electric field, represented by E = (3000 j + 1000 k) Newtons per Coulomb, is acting on this surface, calculate the electric flux that passes through this circular surface.