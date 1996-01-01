34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
A helium-neon laser of wavelength 632.8 nm is used with a Michelson interferometer. When the movable mirror of the interferometer is displaced by 0.85 mm, m bright fringes are observed to move past a reference line. Determine the number of fringes 'm'.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1112
B
1343
C
2686
D
3136