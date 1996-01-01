17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A grandfather clock with a 1.00 m long pendulum hangs on a clock tower. The mass of the bob on the pendulum is 0.500 kg. An unlucky driver hits the tower vibrating it. If the pendulum was initially at rest in the equilibrium position, how many cycles per second will the pendulum make?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
19.7
B
0.0508
C
1.00
D
2.00
E
0.498