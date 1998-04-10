34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A collimated monochromatic beam of light is incident on an aperture of width 425 μm. The intensity distribution of light as a function of the diffraction angle θ relative to the original direction of the beam is measured with a light sensor. The central bright fringe has an intensity of 7.00 ×10-6 W/m2. At an angle θ of 1.15 °, the phase difference between the rays from the top and bottom of the slit is 110 rad. Calculate the intensity of light diffracted at θ = 1.15 °.
A
1.13 × 10-12 W/m2
B
4.53 × 10-12 W/m2
C
4..98 × 10-10 W/m2
D
2.31 × 10-9 W/m2