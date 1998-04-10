A collimated monochromatic beam of light is incident on an aperture of width 425 μm. The intensity distribution of light as a function of the diffraction angle θ relative to the original direction of the beam is measured with a light sensor. The central bright fringe has an intensity of 7.00 ×10-6 W/m2. At an angle θ of 1.15 °, the phase difference between the rays from the top and bottom of the slit is 110 rad. Calculate the intensity of light diffracted at θ = 1.15 °.