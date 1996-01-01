17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
A bob of mass 125 g is suspended from a 105 cm long massless thread. The ball is given an initial displacement of 8 degrees. Calculate the number of times the bob goes through the equilibrium position in 10.0 s.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
10 times
B
9 times
C
8 times
D
3 times