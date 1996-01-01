Centrifuges conveniently create any desired value of acceleration using rotation. Scientists use centrifuges to study the effects of high acceleration on human beings. However, large accelerations are not so nice to human beings. A 1.65 m tall person is strapped onto a 7.85 long centrifuge arm with their head at the outermost end. Calculate the difference in acceleration experienced by the head and feet of the person if they are subjected to a maximum acceleration of 9g.