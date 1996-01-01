27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
27. Resistors & DC Circuits Resistors and Ohm's Law
23PRACTICE PROBLEM
In an electrical circuit, a capacitor is connected in parallel with a resistor having a resistance of 200 Ω. As the capacitor discharges, the current flowing through the circuit decreases to 30% of its original value within a time period of 7.5 ms. What is the capacitance of the capacitor?
In an electrical circuit, a capacitor is connected in parallel with a resistor having a resistance of 200 Ω. As the capacitor discharges, the current flowing through the circuit decreases to 30% of its original value within a time period of 7.5 ms. What is the capacitance of the capacitor?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.2 μF
B
31 μF
C
6.2 μF
D
1.2 μF