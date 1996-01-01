8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A low-flying jet plane moves in a vertical circular path such that it is right side up at the topmost point of its trajectory. If the diameter of the circular path is 32 m, how many revolutions per minute must it make for the pilot of the jet to feel weightless at the topmost point of the trajectory?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
5.3 rpm
B
7.5 rpm
C
13 rpm
D
94 rpm