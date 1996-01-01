8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
8PRACTICE PROBLEM
The radius of Mars is 3,389.5 km and rotates once every 24.6 hours. The radial acceleration at the equator must be larger than g for items to leave the surface of the planet and enter space. What would be the needed rotational period on Mars for this to happen? (g on the surface of mars is 3.7 m/s2)
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.1 h
B
1.2 h
C
1.3 h
D
1.67 h