34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A single slit diffraction pattern is observed on a screen placed at a distance d behind a 375 μm narrow slit. The light used has a wavelength of 560 nm. The observed intensity pattern is shown in the figure below. Determine the distance d.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
1.0 m
B
1.5 m
C
2.0 m
D
2.5 m