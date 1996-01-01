2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
In a Formula 1 race, the racer wish to achieve a constant acceleration of 3 m/s2 in order to win the race. What is the shortest time in the racer can reach the speed of 300 km/h if it is starting from the rest?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
25 s
B
25.55 s
C
27 s
D
27.77 s