9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
Sled pulls help athletes develop serious acceleration for sprinting. A sprinter pulls a sled of a mass of 45 kg on a rough horizontal grass surface. The cord makes an angle of 20° with the surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the sled and the grass is 0.20. The athlete runs for a distance of 25 m, pulling the cord with a constant force of 120 N. What is the sled's speed at the end of the run? Use the work-energy principle to solve this problem.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.1 m/s
B
6.0 m/s
C
9.1 m/s
D
10 m/s