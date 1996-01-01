Sled pulls help athletes develop serious acceleration for sprinting. A sprinter pulls a sled of a mass of 45 kg on a rough horizontal grass surface. The cord makes an angle of 20° with the surface. The coefficient of kinetic friction between the sled and the grass is 0.20. The athlete runs for a distance of 25 m, pulling the cord with a constant force of 120 N. What is the sled's speed at the end of the run? Use the work-energy principle to solve this problem.