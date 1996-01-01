Laser light of wavelength 650 nm is emitted from a tube with a radius of 0.60 mm. The emission can be modeled as diffraction from a circular hole of a radius of 0.60 mm, according to wave optics. Find the radius of the laser beam when it has covered 4.0 m from the point of emission. The wave model applies because the wave spreads significantly at 4.0 m compared to the size of the emission opening.