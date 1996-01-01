34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
A long narrow aperture of width 200 μm is used to diffract monochromatic plane waves of wavelength 514 nm. A diffraction pattern is observed on a screen parallel to the slit and 4.00 m from it. The maximum intensity at the central bright fringe is 1.25 × 10-6 W/m2. Determine the expected intensity on the screen where the angle of diffraction θ is 1.5°.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.71 × 10-10 W/m2
B
3.05 × 10-10 W/m2
C
1.68 × 10-8 W/m2
D
1.82 × 10-8 W/m2