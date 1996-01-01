7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Stacked Blocks
7. Friction, Inclines, Systems Stacked Blocks
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
As shown in the figure, a force of 15 N is acting on a 2.5 kg steel box against a vertically lubricated steel surface. Determine whether the block will move vertically up or down or remain at its place if it is initially at rest.
As shown in the figure, a force of 15 N is acting on a 2.5 kg steel box against a vertically lubricated steel surface. Determine whether the block will move vertically up or down or remain at its place if it is initially at rest.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
slide upwards
B
slide downwards
C
remains steady
D
cannot be said