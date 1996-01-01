17. Periodic Motion
Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
17. Periodic Motion Simple Harmonic Motion of Pendulums
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
A decorative pendulum on a wall clock is made of a 250 grams gold coated spherical mass hanging on a 35 cm long lace. The homeowner starts the pendulum at 4:00 pm by giving it a displacement of 3.0 cm on one side. The pendulum is nearly perfect, with a damping constant of 2.5 * 10-5 kg/s. Find the amplitude and number of cycles the pendulum makes by 11:00 pm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
N = 350 oscillations
A(t) = 0.85 cm
B
N = 21000 oscillations
A(t) = 0.85 cm
C
N = 21000 oscillations
A(t) = 2.2 cm
D
N = 350 oscillations
A(t) = 2.2cm