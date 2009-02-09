8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Satellite Motion: Intro
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
The Moonwatcher Explorer is a robotic spacecraft that ventures around the moon, flying low over its surface. With an orbital period of approximately 115 minutes, this spacecraft is a marvel of modern engineering. As the spacecraft glides over the rugged terrain of the moon, what free-fall acceleration does it experience on its surface?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
4.22 m/s2
B
5.68 m/s2
C
1.44 m/s2
D
3.21 m/s2