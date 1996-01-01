27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
Resistors and Ohm's Law
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A silver wire with a radius of 0.10 mm and a length of 1.50 m is connected to the terminals of a 4.5 V ideal battery. The electrical resistivity of silver increases with temperature and follows the relationship ρ = 1.59 × 10 -3 Ω•m [1 + 0.0038 °C -1 (T - 20 °C)]. Calculate the current flowing through the wire at 25 °C.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.4 A
B
5.8 A
C
9.3 A
D
17 A