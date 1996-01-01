30. Induction and Inductance
LR Circuits
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the electrical circuit shown below, the switch has remained open for an extended period of time. At t=0 s, the switch is closed. Determine the current through the resistor R1 shortly after the switch is closed.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 A
B
0.50 A
C
0.90 A
D
1.1 A