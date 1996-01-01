9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
10PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boy is riding his bicycle moving north at 6.0 m/s. There is wind flowing in the direction 30 degrees west of south exerting a force of 4.5 N. Consider there is no rolling friction but static friction which will save the boy from skidding sideways. Calculate the minimum value of the static friction coefficient that will help move towards the north. Consider the combined mass of the boy and his bicycle is 35 kg.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.007
B
0.008
C
0.005
D
0.009