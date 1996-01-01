2. 1D Motion / Kinematics
Kinematics Equations
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
On a slippery icy surface, a sledge with a mass of 20.0 kg is in motion with a velocity of 5.00m/s due to a force of 30.0 N applied to it. Determine the magnitude of the distance covered by the sledge along the icy surface before it halts due to friction. The sledge's motion is affected by the kinetic friction, characterized by the coefficient 0.2.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
27.1 m
B
5.41 m
C
30.7 m
D
39.2 m