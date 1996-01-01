8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
27PRACTICE PROBLEM
In the diagram provided below, a small ball with mass (m) is confined to move within a vertical cylindrical disc of radius (r), which rotates about a vertical axis at a frequency (f). Is it feasible for the ball to reach the height of the center of the circle (θ = 90°)? Consider the inner surface of the disc is frictionless.
Yes, the ball will reach the height of the center of the circle.
No, the ball will not reach the height of the center of the circle.
It will reach the height of the center of the circle if its radius is made too small.
Cannot be determined.