8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
An adventurer intends to leap across a chasm using a rope tied to an overhanging branch. If she can exert a maximum force of 1360 N on the rope, determine the highest speed she can manage at the bottom of her leap. She weighs 79 kg, and the rope's length is 4.9 m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
2.6 m/s
B
4.7 m/s
C
6.0 m/s
D
7.6 m/s