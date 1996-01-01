22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
22. The First Law of Thermodynamics PV Diagrams & Work
9PRACTICE PROBLEM
An ideal gas in a container with a piston is taken through a two-step process. In the initial step, volume is kept constant at 0.800 m3 as the pressure is raised from 0.980 × 105 Pa to 4.20 × 105 Pa. In the subsequent step, the gas is compressed, keeping the pressure constant at 4.20 × 105 Pa to a final volume of 0.450 m3. What is the total work done during this two-step process?
An ideal gas in a container with a piston is taken through a two-step process. In the initial step, volume is kept constant at 0.800 m3 as the pressure is raised from 0.980 × 105 Pa to 4.20 × 105 Pa. In the subsequent step, the gas is compressed, keeping the pressure constant at 4.20 × 105 Pa to a final volume of 0.450 m3. What is the total work done during this two-step process?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0 J
B
-1.47 × 105 J
C
1.47 × 105 J
D
1.11 × 105 J
E
2.58 × 105 J