1PRACTICE PROBLEM
A competition among kids involves throwing a wooden block of mass 5.0 kg towards a spring with a force constant of 70 N/cm on a flat surface of negligible friction. The winner should produce the greatest compression in the spring. If one kid throws the block at 2.0 m/s, what is the greatest compression observed on the spring?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.35 cm
B
8.50 cm
C
5.35 cm
D
7.50 cm