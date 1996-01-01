9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
A blue block and a yellow block are pushed by a constant force through the same distance. The blue block, which has a mass of 100 g, is launched at a speed of 20 m/s. If the yellow block is launched at a speed of 40 m/s, what is the mass of the yellow block?
A
25 g
B
52 g
C
250 g
D
520 g