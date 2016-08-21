If a massive underground reservoir with an area of 100 square kilometers was used to supply water to a city with a population of 100,000 people, and each person used an average of 150 liters of water per day, how much would the water level in the underground reservoir drop annually due to the city's water usage, assuming no factors other than population use are considered? (Neglect any replenishment sources and changes in the reservoir's volume for simplicity.)