34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monochromatic light beam with a wavelength of 457 nm strikes a narrow single slit with a width of 150 μm. A diffraction pattern is formed on a paper graph 2.0 m away from the slit. The central maximum has an intensity of I0. What would be the distance measured between the central maximum and the first dark fringe on the paper graph?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
6.10 mm
B
12.2 mm
C
9.20 mm
D
18.4 mm