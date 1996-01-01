7. Friction, Inclines, Systems
Stacked Blocks
6PRACTICE PROBLEM
A boy named Kevin having a mass of 65 kg starts riding a bicycle on a flat road. The bicycle has a force of 125 N pushing it forward and a coefficient of kinetic friction on the road of 0.18. The chain on the bicycle falls off after 25 s. Determine the top speed attained by Kevin.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
3.98 m/s
B
1.59 m/s
C
10.3 m/s
D
11.5 m/s