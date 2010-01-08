27. Resistors & DC Circuits
Resistors and Ohm's Law
13PRACTICE PROBLEM
An unknown long straight cylindrical metallic wire is connected to a 3.0 V battery. The wire has a radius of 3.0 mm and a length of 4.0 m. Using a Tesla meter, the magnetic field at a distance of 4.0 mm from the surface of the wire is measured to be 34 mT. Determine the resistivity of the wire.
A
1.8 × 10-8 Ω•m
B
2.6 × 10-8 Ω•m
C
7.0 × 10-8 Ω•m
D
1.0 × 10-7 Ω•m