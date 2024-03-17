A thrill-seeker plans to perform a safe jump off a 30.0-meter-high platform using an elastic rope. The individual has a mass of 70.0 kg and the jump involves a free fall of 60.0 meters in total before the elastic rope, which has an unstretched length of 30.0 meters, begins to stretch to arrest the fall. The rope, with a spring constant of 50.0 N/m, is carefully selected to ensure the jumper is safely brought to a stop without touching the ground. Calculate the maximum extension of the rope during the jump to ensure the safety of the thrill-seeker.