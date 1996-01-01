9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
12PRACTICE PROBLEM
During a punching challenge, a boxer punches a horizontal spring which is mounted on a vertical pole. The spring compresses by 10.0 cm. Calculate the force of the punch by the boxer if the spring constant is 600 N/m.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
600 N
B
60 N
C
-60 N
D
-600 N