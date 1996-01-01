Two half-razor blades are placed side by side, with a narrow space between them, to form a single slit of width a. A monochromatic beam of wavelength 0.520 μm passes through the slit. On a board placed very far from the blades, a Fraunhofer diffraction pattern is observed. The first dark fringe is visible at θ=±π/2 rad. i) Determine the width of the formed slit and ii) the ratio of the intensity observed at θ=π/6 to the intensity of the central bright fringe I 0 .