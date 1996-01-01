29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Ampere's Law (Calculus)
3PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a closed loop that surrounds a long coaxial cable consisting of cylinder-shaped conductors spaced apart by an insulator. The anticlockwise line integral ∲B•dl around this loop is 1.27 × 10-2 T•m. Determine the value of the clockwise line integral ∲B•dl.
Consider a closed loop that surrounds a long coaxial cable consisting of cylinder-shaped conductors spaced apart by an insulator. The anticlockwise line integral ∲B•dl around this loop is 1.27 × 10-2 T•m. Determine the value of the clockwise line integral ∲B•dl.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
-1.27 × 10-2 T•m
B
0 T•m
C
1.27 × 10-2 T•m
D
Cannot be determined from the information given