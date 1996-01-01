A thin film of magnesium fluoride (MgF 2 ) is deposited onto a glass substrate. The refractive index of MgF 2 is lower than that of the substrate. The thickness of the film was controlled to be 630 nm. When a beam of light of wavelength 580 nm illuminates the film, the reflected light is at its maximum intensity. And when a beam of light of wavelength 696 nm illuminates the film, the reflected light is at its minimum intensity. Calculate the refractive index of MgF 2 .