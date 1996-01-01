8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
21PRACTICE PROBLEM
A small ball (mass m1) is rotating horizontally in a circle on a frictionless table, connected to a hanging mass (mass m2) by a light string passing through a hole in the table's center, as depicted in the diagram below. Determine the speed of the ball in terms of m1, m2, g (acceleration due to gravity ) and r (radius of the circular trajectory).
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
v = m2rm1g
B
v = m1m2gr
C
v = grm1m2
D
v = m1m2gr