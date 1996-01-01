9. Work & Energy
As shown in the figure, a skateboarder with a mass of 70 kg is skating at a speed of 7.0 m/s when he approaches the curved road. He allows the skateboard to move freely without any special effort. If we neglect the rolling friction, determine the skateboarder's speed when he reaches the top of the road on the other side.
A
3.1 m/s
B
4.9 m/s
C
9.8 m/s
D
2.1 m/s