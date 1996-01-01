A monochromatic laser shines through a single slit of width 56.0 μm. The resultant diffraction pattern is analyzed at a distance d from the slit using a photocell detector and computer software. At a point 3.00° away from the central bright fringe, the total phase difference between the wave received from the top and the wave received from the bottom of the slit is 34.0 rad. Determine the laser wavelength.