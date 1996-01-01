34. Wave Optics
Single Slit Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Single Slit Diffraction
20PRACTICE PROBLEM
A monochromatic laser shines through a single slit of width 56.0 μm. The resultant diffraction pattern is analyzed at a distance d from the slit using a photocell detector and computer software. At a point 3.00° away from the central bright fringe, the total phase difference between the wave received from the top and the wave received from the bottom of the slit is 34.0 rad. Determine the laser wavelength.
A monochromatic laser shines through a single slit of width 56.0 μm. The resultant diffraction pattern is analyzed at a distance d from the slit using a photocell detector and computer software. At a point 3.00° away from the central bright fringe, the total phase difference between the wave received from the top and the wave received from the bottom of the slit is 34.0 rad. Determine the laser wavelength.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
271 nm
B
407 nm
C
542 nm
D
813 nm