Stacked Blocks
7PRACTICE PROBLEM
As shown in the figure, a boy is pushing on a 3.0 kg steel box sliding vertically down against a steel (lubricated) wall. Determine the force to be applied by the boy so that the box will slide upward.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
29.4 N
B
-29.4 N
C
-55.2 N
D
55.2 N