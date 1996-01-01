8. Centripetal Forces & Gravitation
Uniform Circular Motion
19PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a horse on a merry-go-round moving along a circular path in the vertical plane. The position is given by r=(5.0 m)cos[(2.0rad/s)t]i^+(5.0 m)sin[(2.0rad/s)t]j^, where r is in meters, and t is in seconds. Determine the horse's acceleration vector.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
a=−2.0r
B
a=−4.0r
C
a=−4.0i^−4.0j^
D
a=4.0r