Consider a horse on a merry-go-round moving along a circular path in the vertical plane. The position is given by ﻿ r ⃗ = ( 5.0 m ) cos ⁡ [ ( 2.0 r a d / s ) t ] i ^ + ( 5.0 m ) sin ⁡ [ ( 2.0 r a d / s ) t ] j ^ \vec{r}=(5.0 \mathrm{~m}) \cos [(2.0 \mathrm{rad} / \mathrm{s}) t] \hat{i}+(5.0 \mathrm{~m}) \sin [(2.0 \mathrm{rad} / \mathrm{s}) t] \hat{j} r =(5.0 m)cos[(2.0rad/s)t]i^+(5.0 m)sin[(2.0rad/s)t]j^​﻿, where r is in meters, and t is in seconds. Determine the horse's acceleration vector.