A dipole is formed by two charges, q1 and -q1, spaced by a fixed distance d. The dipole is positioned as shown in the figure. Additionally, a charge q 2 is located at a distance y from the center of the dipole. Determine the expression of the net force exerted by q 2 on the dipole. Assume y is significantly greater than d. To simplify calculations, you can use the binomial approximation (1 + x)-n ≈ 1 - nx when x is much smaller than 1.