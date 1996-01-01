24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Dipole Moment
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A dipole is formed by two charges, q1 and -q1, spaced by a fixed distance d. The dipole is positioned as shown in the figure. Additionally, a charge q2 is located at a distance y from the center of the dipole. Determine the expression of the net force exerted by q2 on the dipole. Assume y is significantly greater than d. To simplify calculations, you can use the binomial approximation (1 + x)-n ≈ 1 - nx when x is much smaller than 1.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Fnet= 2Kq1q2/y2
B
Fnet= 2Kq1q2/y3
C
Fnet= 2dKq1q2/y2
D
Fnet= 2dKq1q2/y3