34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
4PRACTICE PROBLEM
A lens made of a material with a refractive index of 1.80 is coated with a thin layer of transparent optical material with a refractive index of 1.70. Calculate the slightest layer that produces the maximum interference at a wavelength of 540 nm.
A lens made of a material with a refractive index of 1.80 is coated with a thin layer of transparent optical material with a refractive index of 1.70. Calculate the slightest layer that produces the maximum interference at a wavelength of 540 nm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
159 nm
B
239 nm
C
79.4 nm
D
540 nm