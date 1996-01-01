34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
17PRACTICE PROBLEM
An emerging class of two-dimensional material termed MXene has a c-lattice parameter (interplanar spacing) of 9.23 Å. If the electromagnetic ray is made incident on the planes at an angle of 30°, determine its wavelength for the first interference maximum. Also, determine the region in which the electromagnetic ray falls in terms of its wavelength.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
λ = 450 nm lies in Vis region
B
λ = 1.51 nm lies in IR-region
C
λ = 0.108 nm lies in X-ray region
D
λ = 0.923 nm lies in X-ray region