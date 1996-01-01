24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law
Electric Flux
24. Electric Force & Field; Gauss' Law Electric Flux
2PRACTICE PROBLEM
Consider a plane surface of area 50 mm2 in a uniform electric field of magnitude 25 N/C. The angle between the electric field and the normal to the surface is φ. Determine the values of angle φ for which the electric flux magnitude through the surface is i) maximum or ii) minimum.
Consider a plane surface of area 50 mm2 in a uniform electric field of magnitude 25 N/C. The angle between the electric field and the normal to the surface is φ. Determine the values of angle φ for which the electric flux magnitude through the surface is i) maximum or ii) minimum.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) φ = 0° ; ii) φ = 45°
B
i) φ = 0° ; ii) φ = 90°
C
i) φ = 45° ; ii) φ = 90°
D
i) φ = 90° ; ii) φ = 0°