34. Wave Optics
Diffraction
34. Wave Optics Diffraction
11PRACTICE PROBLEM
Calculate the angle of the first dark fringe (in radians and in degrees) observed in a diffraction pattern when a light of wavelength 1.54 μm is directed toward a pinhole of radius 0.065 mm.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
0.044 rad; 0.66°
B
0.044 rad; 7.9°
C
0.014 rad; 0.83°
D
0.014 rad; 3.2°