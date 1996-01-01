22. The First Law of Thermodynamics
PV Diagrams & Work
16PRACTICE PROBLEM
A gas enclosed in a piston-container assembly loses 340 J of heat as it is compressed from 450 cm3 to 200 cm3 at constant pressure. The internal energy of the gas increases by 220 J. Calculate the pressure during the process.
A
2240 kPa
B
480 kPa
C
1760 kPa
D
480 Pa