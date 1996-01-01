9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
18PRACTICE PROBLEM
A rollercoaster car is released from a height of 50 m and reaches the bottom of the track. What is the velocity of the car at the bottom of the track if it started with an initial velocity of 0 m/s?
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
89.0 m/s
B
98.0 m/s
C
31.3 m/s
D
33.1 m/s