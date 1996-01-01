29. Sources of Magnetic Field
Ampere's Law (Calculus)
29. Sources of Magnetic Field Ampere's Law (Calculus)
5PRACTICE PROBLEM
A current I 0 flows uniformly through the cross-sectional area of an extended horizontal hollow cylindrical conductor with an inner radius R a and an outer radius R b. A point P is located at a distance r from the central axis and in a plane perpendicular to it. Determine the expression for the magnetic field for i) r < R a, ii) R a < r < R b, and iii) r > R b.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
i) B= 0
ii) B = (μ0 / (2πr)) ×(I0 × ((r² - RA²) / (RB² - RA²)))
iii) B = (μ0I0 / (2πr))
B
i) B = (μ0I0 / (2πr))
ii) B = (μ0 / (2πr)) ×(I0 × ((r² - RA²) / (RB² - RA²)))
iii) B = 0
C
i) B = (μ0I0 / (2πr))
ii) B = (μ0I0 / (2πr)) ×(I0 × ((r² - RA²) / (RB - RA)))
iii) B = 0
D
i)B= 0
ii) B = (μ0 / (2πr)) ×(I0 / ((r² - RA²) × (RB - RA)))
iii) B = (μ0I0 / (2πr))