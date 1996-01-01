9. Work & Energy
Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
9. Work & Energy Net Work & Work-Energy Theorem
41PRACTICE PROBLEM
A robot measuring 1.50 m in height raises a 2.50 kg box from ground level to a height of 2.50 m above the ground. Examine how the work done by the robot is related to the potential energies of the box relative to the ground and relative to the top of the robot's head.
ANSWERS OPTIONS
A
Work done depends on both the potential energies.
B
Work done depends only on the potential energy relative to the ground.
C
Work done depends only on the potential energy relative to the robot's head.
D
Work done is independent of the potential energy.